Vivo's V23e now available at retail stores

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Vivo's V23e is now available for purchase at all vivo authorized retail stores for BDT 27,990.
The V23e comes in two colour variants - Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. The Moonlight Shadow is a classic polished ceramic black finish and the Sunshine Coast is a satin texture with a gradient that changes depending on the lighting conditions.
As a vivo smartphone, this device is not just about its camera and performance. It has the 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design.
vivo V23e: Stunning camera and great performance for an affordable price
 Camera makes or breaks the deal for many smartphone users, even those who don't necessarily buy a phone for heavy camera use. But good camera alone will be ignored by most people if a phone couldn't perform up to the contemporary standards. It must be combined with other aspects such as battery life, performance and build quality. The V23e by vivo aimed to achieve exactly this.
The V23e offers a premium specification of 8GB RAM and a 128GB/256GB ROM. The 8GB RAM can be extended up to 4 GB, so the user can get an experience equivalent to 12GB, with the help of Extended RAM 2.0. These features go hand in hand with the 4050mAh Battery that has a 44W FlashCharge.


