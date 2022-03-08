Realme smartphones available in Daraz flash sale

Realme smartphones are now available in Daraz flash sale on Daraz March Madness Campaign with up to 10% discount and up-to 12-month EMI facilities, according to the leading global technology market analyst firm Canalys.

During the ongoing campaign, the newly launched realme 9i 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM can be purchased at Tk. 17,653, realme 8 5G - 8GB/128GB at Tk. 20,842, realme 8 8GB/128GB at Tk. 20,619, GT Master Edition 8GB/128GB at 31,011, GT Neo 2 at Tk. 36,197 and realme Narzo 50i 4GB/64GB at 9,946. Besides these realme C series smartphones will also be available with this offer. To purchase one may click - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6zsJY

The country's top smartphone maker of Q4. 2021 realme has clinched the top spot as smartphone maker in the Bangladeshi market in terms of shipments in Q4-2021. realme has made it to the No 1 position with 20% unit share and registered +50% growth in Q4 as well.





















