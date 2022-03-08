Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Realme smartphones available in Daraz flash sale

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Realme smartphones are now available in Daraz flash sale on Daraz March Madness Campaign with up to 10% discount and up-to 12-month EMI facilities, according to the leading global technology market analyst firm Canalys.
During the ongoing campaign, the newly launched realme 9i 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM can be purchased at Tk. 17,653, realme 8 5G - 8GB/128GB at Tk. 20,842, realme 8 8GB/128GB at Tk. 20,619, GT Master Edition 8GB/128GB at 31,011, GT Neo 2 at Tk. 36,197 and realme Narzo 50i 4GB/64GB at 9,946. Besides these realme C series smartphones will also be available with this offer. To purchase one may click - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6zsJY
The country's top smartphone maker of Q4. 2021 realme has clinched the top spot as smartphone maker in the Bangladeshi market in terms of shipments in Q4-2021. realme has made it to the No 1 position with 20% unit share and registered +50% growth in Q4 as well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  
Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways
German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil
BD currency taka which turns 50 was first printed in India
Jute-made Sonali Bag no more sustainable
SHAREit contributes to improving  digital infrastructure
BAJUS honours 3 leading women of jewellery industry
What Agora owners say about selling business to Lanka’s Softlogic


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft