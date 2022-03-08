Video
Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine war

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

HONG KONG, March 7: Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.
Trading floors were a sea of red, while experts warned of a period of stagflation with the spike in crude likely to light a fire under already high inflation.
The commodity at one point rocketed almost 18 percent to $139.13 -- a level not seen since mid-2008 -- after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the White House and allies were in talks about banning imports from Russia.
With the country the third-biggest producer of oil, such a move would compound a supply crisis just as demand takes off. Other commodities sourced from the region such as wheat and metals were also sharply higher.
Aluminium reached $4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached $4,000 per tonne, and copper set a new record at $10,845 per tonne. And Mike Muller of Vitol warned of further pain.
World governments had until now not included Russian oil in their wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow owing to concerns about the impact on prices and consumers, though trade has become increasingly tough as banks pull financing and shipping costs rise.
The surge in crude is giving central banks a headache as they start to tighten pandemic-era monetary policy to fight inflation, which is already at a 40-year high in the United States.
The International Monetary Fund warned at the weekend that the war and sanctions on Russia would have a "severe impact" on the global economy.
National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said: "Global growth fears abound given the surge in commodity prices, with 'stagflation' again rearing its head in what must be akin to a horror movie for a central bank.    -AFP


