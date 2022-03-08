HC summons 77 Peoples Leasing loan defaulters

The High Court has summoned 77 defaulters of the private financial institution People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL).

The court has summoned them for violating the condition by not repaying the loan on time even after taking time from the court on the condition of repaying the loan.

The defaulter has been directed to appear in court on April 11, 12 and 19 in three parts.

A single bench of the High Court passed the order on Monday. Barrister Mezbahur Rahman was present in the court on behalf of the company. After the hearing, he confirmed the information to the journalists.







