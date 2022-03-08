Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

5 bodies step up coordination to aid T-bond trading

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Five financial bodies, including the Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), have reached an agreement to facilitate the trading of government treasury bonds on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) smoothly.
The BB, the BSEC, the DSE, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Central Depository of Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) signed a memorandum of understanding in the past week regarding the matter.
Now, there are 221 treasury bonds with tenure ranging from 5-20 years listed on the DSE. Government bonds are traded between institutional shareholders, including banks and financial institutions.
The general investors would be able to invest in the government securities easily once the trading of the government securities on the DSE begins. DSE chief operating officer Shaifur Rahman Mazumder:  said a MoU was signed among the financial bodies to ensure smooth and uninterrupted trading of treasury bonds on the DSE platform.
The five bodies have separate functions in the trading operation of the treasury bills and each body would play its role in the operation as per a consensus reached previously, he said. Shaifur also said that the five bodies agreed to coordinate to provide maximum possible services to investors.
'We hope that trading of all treasury bonds will begin this month after finishing the remaining work with a software upgrading, he said. The vendor is working to prepare a specialised debt board which would have some unique features necessary for debt securities, Shaifur said.
He said the debt securities have coupon rate or interest rate for the investors. So, the board would show yield of each of the securities, he added.
On October 14, 2021, the DSE successfully experimented the first trading of a treasury bond using its trading system after 16 years. The settlement of the transaction was completed through the CDBL.
A transaction of a 10 year Bangladesh Treasury Bond was executed as a test case between VIPB Accelerated Income Unit Fund and Alliance MTB Unit Fund through City Brokerage Limited and MTB Securities.
The government bonds are risk-free and are suitable for investors who are risk averse or unable to take financial risks due to their age or other factors, market experts said.
The bonds are also suitable for inexperienced investors who are unable to assess risks of financial products such as corporate bonds and common stocks, they said.
Currently, an investor has to open a business partner identification number (BPID) through any bank in the country and the bank opens a BPID for the investor through the BB in MI Module. Investors then will select suitable bonds and request his/her bank to buy the available one following depositing fund to his/her bank account.
After that, the bank buys bonds on behalf of its client from the secondary market and the bank collects coupon periodically or matured amount and deposits it to the client's account.
Stocks investors will not need to open the BPID as they would be allowed to trade through their BO accounts under the new system. They will buy or sell bonds through their respective brokerage houses. The BB will collect list of bonds periodically to send coupon to the investors' respective bank accounts. Investors can also trade treasury bonds through current Market Infrastructure Module of the central bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  
Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways
German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil
BD currency taka which turns 50 was first printed in India
Jute-made Sonali Bag no more sustainable
SHAREit contributes to improving  digital infrastructure
BAJUS honours 3 leading women of jewellery industry
What Agora owners say about selling business to Lanka’s Softlogic


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft