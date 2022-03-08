

‘Space-life suitable modules to be produced in Bangladesh’

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) signed the MoU with Bridge to Bangladesh (B2B), Aspire to innovate (A2I), and pico Satellite at an event held in the city's Le Meridien hotel.

Air Commodore Mommad Abdullah Al Mahbub on behalf of BSMRAAU, Faruq Ahmed Jewel, Head of technology of A2I, Sajedul Islam, vice-president of B2B, and Profssor Dr Najmul Ullah for establishing Pico satellite labs signed the MoU.

The four contracted organizations aim at establishing a space ecosystem in the country.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was virtually connected as the chief guest at the event.

Palak said Bangladesh needs to launch numbers of satellites for boosting agricultural production, urban planning, and early flood detection.

"The MoU signed today will increase our capacity to produce Pico, Nanosatellites along with observatory satellites. In the future, country's youth will be able to build complete satellites and launch them through this deal," said Palak. -UNB







