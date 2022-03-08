Stocks plunge, DSE hits 11-month lows on Ukraine war fears

Stocks fell for the 4th consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors maintained their selling spree plunging the indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)>

DSE suffered the biggest setback in 11 months driven by sell-offs as concerns over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine continue to prey on the minds of investors.

DSEX, the main index of DSE dropped 182.12 points or 2.74 percent to close at 6,456.51 points. This marks the biggest slide in a day since Apr 4 last year when the market fell by 3.44 percent.

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), could not point any reason for the bearish spell.

"Our market has the potential to counteract the effects of rising oil prices or the effects of war on our country. So this shouldn't have a big impact." he said. "I think investors are selling shares out of fear as they will suffer losses if the value of their shares drop."

On Monday, crude oil prices soared past $130 a barrel, its highest since 2008, as the United States and its European allies began weighing the prospect of banning imports of Russian oil.

Asian markets were a sea of red as Japan's Nikkei sank 3.4 per cent to a 15-month low, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2.4 per cent. Chinese blue chips shed 2.3 per cent.

Europe's benchmark STOXX index fell 2.82 per cent to a year-long low, as Germany's DAX looked set to confirm a bearish market after suffering a 20 per cent decline since its January high.

Md Moniruzzaman, managing director of IDLC Investments, attributed the slump in Bangladesh's capital market to panic over soaring oil prices. "Investors are a little scared of the news of rising oil prices this morning. That's why they gave up their shares out of fear."

Due to the pressure created by the sell offs, transactions at the Dhaka bourse increased by 13.61 percent on Monday. The DSE ended the day with a turnover of Tk 7.4 billion, up from Tk 6.51 billion the previous working day.

As much as 96 percent of listed companies saw their share prices drop. In contrast, only 2 per cent of companies experienced gains while the remaining 2 per cent of firms managed to maintain their share value.

Among the two other indices of the Dhaka bourse, the DSES or Shariah index shed 36.62 points to close at 1,394.40, while the DS30 stood at 2,374.39 after losing 64.55 points.

On the CSE, the main index CASPI, slid 455.36 points or 2.34 percent to close at 18,989.12. The CSE's turnover was Tk 29 million more than the previous day.















