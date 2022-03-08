Video
‘Dhaka-Jakarta can mutually benefit from closer RMG trade’

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said close bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Indonesia can pave the way for deriving mutual trade benefits especially in the apparel and textile sector.
"There are huge prospects of trade between the two South Asian countries. Collaborative engagement is required to identify the scope and ways to take full advantage of the opportunities," he said.
He made the remarks while addressing a discussion organized virtually by the BGMEA and the Indonesian Textile Association on Monday.
Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh HeruHartanto Subolo, Chairman of Indonesian Textile Association (API), JemmyKartiwa Sastraatmaja and Chairwoman Mrs Anne P. Sutanto, representatives of Indonesian textile companies and API officials took part in the discussion.
Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh is pursuing next level of growth through diversification of products especially high-end non-cotton apparel products and technical textiles, which has created demand for man-made fibers and fabrics.
Indonesian textile can meet the demand of Bangladesh's RMG sector, he said adding that Indonesia can import ready-made garments from Bangladesh.
Faruque Hassan stressed on the need for identifying and removing barriers on      the way of trade, especially for Bangladesh's RMG exports to Indonesian market.


