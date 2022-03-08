Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trade thru Benapole land port resumes after 2 days

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

BENAPOLE, March 7: Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through Benapole land port resumed on Monday after two days of suspension following a strike called by several port users' organizations.
The protesters withdrew their indefinite strike, which was enforced on Saturday, after a fruitful meeting with the customs authorities.
The workers of five port users' organisations joined their work around 9 am on Monday.
On March 2,  customs officials seized huge Indian contraband goods including phensidyl, explosives, cigarette, current nets, and cloths worth Tk 50 lakh from two Indian trucks.
They also suspended the liscenses of two organizations including Shimul Trading Agency and IDS Group. A complaint was lodged with Benapole port in this connection.
Protesting the customs officials' move, five port users' organisations went on an indefinite strike from Saturday and threatened to continue it until restoration of licenses of two C&F agents.
Enamul Haque Lata, general secretary of Benapole C&F Agent Association, said the customs authorities assured us of meeting our demands within one week.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  
Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways
German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil
BD currency taka which turns 50 was first printed in India
Jute-made Sonali Bag no more sustainable
SHAREit contributes to improving  digital infrastructure
BAJUS honours 3 leading women of jewellery industry
What Agora owners say about selling business to Lanka’s Softlogic


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft