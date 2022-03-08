Trade thru Benapole land port resumes after 2 days

BENAPOLE, March 7: Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through Benapole land port resumed on Monday after two days of suspension following a strike called by several port users' organizations.

The protesters withdrew their indefinite strike, which was enforced on Saturday, after a fruitful meeting with the customs authorities.

The workers of five port users' organisations joined their work around 9 am on Monday.

On March 2, customs officials seized huge Indian contraband goods including phensidyl, explosives, cigarette, current nets, and cloths worth Tk 50 lakh from two Indian trucks.

They also suspended the liscenses of two organizations including Shimul Trading Agency and IDS Group. A complaint was lodged with Benapole port in this connection.

Protesting the customs officials' move, five port users' organisations went on an indefinite strike from Saturday and threatened to continue it until restoration of licenses of two C&F agents.

Enamul Haque Lata, general secretary of Benapole C&F Agent Association, said the customs authorities assured us of meeting our demands within one week. -UNB















