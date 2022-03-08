Foreign aid rose to $4.6b in July-Jan amid pandemic

In the seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal 2021-22, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign aid to the country has increased and disbursement stood at US$ 4.69 billion which is equivalent to Tk 39,083 crore in local currency.

Meanwhile, the use of foreign aid increased 28.42 per cent year-on-year basis, said Economic Relation Division (ERD).

Sources said at the same time in last fiscal year the rebate was $ 3.35 billion. As a result, an additional $1.34 billion has been released in one year. In the meantime, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has surpassed the World Bank which has always been at the forefront in lending to Bangladesh, is now in third place.

Leading development partners, like the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), World Bank (WB), Department for International Development (DFID) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB), disbursed concessional loans every year for Bangladesh development.

At the same time, aid pledges from development partners have reached $ 4.69 billion which is equivalent to Tk 39,933 crore (in local currency. At the same time during the last fiscal year, the pledge was $ 2.46 billion.

As a result, an additional commitment of $ 2.23 billion has been made in one year. At this time, the biggest pledge came from China. However, no loan pledges have been received from India and Russia in the first seven months of this year.

According to data, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ahead in disbursements. The agency has repaid a loan of $ 1.77 billion at this time which is Tk 15,045 crore in local currency. It follows the position of JICA. At this time, the agency has released $ 101 million for use by the government which is around Tk 8,585 crore in local currency.

China is in third position. In the first seven months of this year, the country released $.0.49 billion for use by local development agency. The World Bank released $ 0.48 billion loan.

Besides, the AIIB has disbursed $ 0.3 billion, India and other development partners released $ 44.98 million.

ERD secretary Fatima Yasmin said, "The government has taken many initiatives to increase foreign fund disbursement in the current fiscal year."

Bangladesh has set an ambitious target to receive $12.98 billion in foreign assistance from the development partners in the current fiscal year, she said.

But the ERD may slash the allocation target in the revised budget by $1.5 billion as the fund use has been lower than expected.

Spending of foreign funds crossed $7 billion per year since the fiscal year 2018-19.

A deputy secretary at the ERD said foreign aid disbursement in the first five months of the current FY was impressive, as the ADB already released $1.44 billion worth of loans.

Of the total ADB assistance, some $840 million was disbursed for procuring Covid-19 vaccines from overseas market, he added.











