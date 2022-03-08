Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards

Government has taken initiatives to procure modernized equipment of Tk2,272 crore to enhance capacity to fight against the disasters including fire incidents. Under the initiatives, a helicopter and a hovercraft would also be bought.

At the same time, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry would also buy ladders of 65 meter and 55 meter for the divisional and district levels to conduct rescue operations during any kinds of disaster, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said on Sunday.

He made the disclosure while addressing a programme at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) premises organized as part of a mock fire fighting training in the medical university and hospital marking celebration of the 'National Disaster Preparedness Day' to be observed on March 10.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan presided over the event while BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Sharfuddin Ahmed and BSMMU Hospital Director Brig Gen Nazrul Islam Khan also spoke the programme.

Enamur Rahman said, "The government has already achieved the capacity to conduct rescue operations like the developed countries. We have around 42 lakh trained volunteers including the volunteers of CPP. Due to their prompt efforts during any disaster, we can save the lives and properties of people lessening the damages. As a result, Bangladesh has now turned into a 'role model' in disaster management."

He urged all to work together to fight against the disasters taking trainings from the authorities concerned.