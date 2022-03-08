Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Government has taken initiatives to procure modernized equipment of Tk2,272 crore to enhance capacity to fight against the disasters including fire incidents. Under the initiatives, a helicopter and a hovercraft would also be bought.
At the same time, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry would also buy ladders of 65 meter and 55 meter for the divisional and district levels to conduct rescue operations during any kinds of disaster, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said on Sunday.
He made the disclosure while addressing a programme at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) premises organized as part of a mock fire fighting training in the medical university and hospital marking celebration of the 'National Disaster Preparedness Day' to be observed on March 10.
Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan presided over the event while BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Sharfuddin Ahmed and BSMMU Hospital Director Brig Gen Nazrul Islam Khan also spoke the programme.
Enamur Rahman said, "The government has already achieved the capacity to conduct rescue operations like the developed countries. We have around 42 lakh trained volunteers including the volunteers of CPP. Due to their prompt efforts during any disaster, we can save the lives and properties of people lessening the damages. As a result, Bangladesh has now turned into a 'role model' in disaster management."
He urged all to work together to fight against the disasters taking trainings from the authorities concerned.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards
Alleged drug peddler shot dead by BSF
Cricketer Nasir, wife challenge Court order
Field research on nutrient-rich minor cereal crops
White people at much higher risk of most cancers: Study
183-km embankment made haor people happy in Netrakona
Acting President of Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League speaks at a meeting of writers at Amar Ekushey Book Fair
85pc Rajshahi city people get first dose Covid-19 jabs


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft