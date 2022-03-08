Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Alleged drug peddler shot dead by BSF

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Mar, 6:  A man was shot dead by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Bilgathua border at Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia district on Saturday night.
The victim was identified as Liton Hossain 35, son of Akbar Biswash, a resident of Bilgathua Mathpara village in the upazila.
According to the locals, a gang of drug peddlers was returning to the village from across the border with drugs at night.
At one stage, BSF troops of Meghna camp of Hoglabaria in Nadia district opened fire on the gang, leaving Liton dead on the spot. But his associates managed to enter the country safely.
Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zabid Hasan said they recovered the body.  The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards
Alleged drug peddler shot dead by BSF
Cricketer Nasir, wife challenge Court order
Field research on nutrient-rich minor cereal crops
White people at much higher risk of most cancers: Study
183-km embankment made haor people happy in Netrakona
Acting President of Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League speaks at a meeting of writers at Amar Ekushey Book Fair
85pc Rajshahi city people get first dose Covid-19 jabs


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft