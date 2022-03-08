Alleged drug peddler shot dead by BSF

KUSHTIA, Mar, 6: A man was shot dead by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Bilgathua border at Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia district on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Liton Hossain 35, son of Akbar Biswash, a resident of Bilgathua Mathpara village in the upazila.

According to the locals, a gang of drug peddlers was returning to the village from across the border with drugs at night.

At one stage, BSF troops of Meghna camp of Hoglabaria in Nadia district opened fire on the gang, leaving Liton dead on the spot. But his associates managed to enter the country safely.

Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zabid Hasan said they recovered the body. The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet, he added.















