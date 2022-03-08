Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Cricketer Nasir, wife challenge Court order

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

National cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana on Sunday challenged a Magistrate Court order   in which the court framed charges in the case filed over the cricketer's getting married to other's wife without divorce.
After a hearing on the revision petition, Judge KM Imrul   Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court stayed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court's order and fixed August 1 for further  hearing on the revision petition. On February 9, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the couple and exempted Tamima's mother Sumi Akter from the case.
The Court   fixed March 10 for starting trial of the case.
Nasir and two others on December 20 last year got bail from the court after they surrendered before it.
On September 30 last year, Investigation Officer Sheikh Md Mizanur Rahman, also an inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), submitted a probe report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, terming the marriage of Nasir and Tamima "illegal". On February 24 the same year, Md Rakib Hasan, Tamima's ex-husband, filed the case with the court.
According to the case documents, Tamima tied the knot with Nasir without divorcing the complainant.
On September 30, a report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana was illegal as she was still wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Procuring equipment for better disaster management on cards
Alleged drug peddler shot dead by BSF
Cricketer Nasir, wife challenge Court order
Field research on nutrient-rich minor cereal crops
White people at much higher risk of most cancers: Study
183-km embankment made haor people happy in Netrakona
Acting President of Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League speaks at a meeting of writers at Amar Ekushey Book Fair
85pc Rajshahi city people get first dose Covid-19 jabs


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft