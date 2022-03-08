Cricketer Nasir, wife challenge Court order

National cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana on Sunday challenged a Magistrate Court order in which the court framed charges in the case filed over the cricketer's getting married to other's wife without divorce.

After a hearing on the revision petition, Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court stayed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court's order and fixed August 1 for further hearing on the revision petition. On February 9, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the couple and exempted Tamima's mother Sumi Akter from the case.

The Court fixed March 10 for starting trial of the case.

Nasir and two others on December 20 last year got bail from the court after they surrendered before it.

On September 30 last year, Investigation Officer Sheikh Md Mizanur Rahman, also an inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), submitted a probe report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, terming the marriage of Nasir and Tamima "illegal". On February 24 the same year, Md Rakib Hasan, Tamima's ex-husband, filed the case with the court.

According to the case documents, Tamima tied the knot with Nasir without divorcing the complainant.

On September 30, a report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana was illegal as she was still wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.















