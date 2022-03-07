Miscreants shoot 4 people dead in Bandarban



BANDARBAN, Mar, 6: Four persons have been killed during an exchange of fire between two gangs of miscreants in Bandarban's Rowangchhari upazila, said district Police Superintendent Zerin Akhter. The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Meanwhile, police primarily suspected the deceased were members of Mogh Liberation Party -- locally known as Mogh Party.

Locals found the bullet-hit bodies in the deep forest of Mongbaipara area along Rowangchhari and Ruma border on Sunday morning and informed the police.

"Four miscreants came on a boat to the area at around 2:30am and shot them dead on the spot," said Chai Chow, a local resident of Taracha Union Parishad.

The SP briefed the media at her office at Bandarban town in the morning.

"The incident of the firing took place around 4:00am on Saturday. Four bodies were found near the Shankha river. A team of police has gone there to recover the bodies," she told the media.

Police sources said the incident took place near Mangbaitang Para in Tarasha union of Rowangchhari upazila. The bodies are strewn at a ditch there.

Zerin Akhter said instead of mixing this up with the law and order situation, the incidents of murder that have been taking place here must be seen in a different way.

You cannot mix up the incidents of plain land and hilly regions. These two are different matters, she added.

The SP further said there are several organisations active in the region. They have clashes between them and these are not clashes of general people.

These are the clashes between the organisations and this fight is just the outcome of that.







