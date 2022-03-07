Corona claims 8 more lives

Country recorded eight more deaths from corona infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally now stands 29,085. Some 529 new cases were also detected during the time, raising the number of cases to 1,947,266.

Besides, 3,340 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,843,338 and overall recovery rate at 94.66 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.63 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.40 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 20,062 samples.

Of the deaths, four were reported in Dhaka division, two each in Chittagong, and Khulna division. Of them, six were male and the rest were female. Among them, one was between 31-40, one between 41-50, one between 51-60 and three between 61-70 and two within 71-80 years old.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.











