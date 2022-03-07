Country’s C-19 situation stable

Covid-19 situation in the country is stable now. Despite that, everyone has to wear face mask and follow the hygiene rules as alternative to removing the face mask has not yet been available, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Prof Dr Robed Amin, the head of the non-communicable diseases department and the spokesperson of the DGHS, came up with the remark in the daily health bulletin organized by the DGHS. "We've been able to bring the Covid-19 situation to a much more stable or normal level now," he said.

Elaborating on the situation of the last seven days, he said that the detection rate was around four per cent on February 27, but on February 28 it was 3.65 per cent, gradually it has declined to 3.35 per cent. Thus, the detection rate was at 2.11 per cent on March 5.

Dr Robed Amin said, "At present, for the first time this year, the detection rate is two to three per cent. We are hopeful that we will soon be able to get below two per cent if the infection continues to decline. However, there is no other way to prevent coronavirus except following hygiene rules. We have to abide by these for a long time. We have seen that many people have already been infected with Omicron. They think the impact of the virus has diminished. Patient identification and sample testing decreased. That is why many people are not following the hygiene rules or are arguing behind removing the mask. But we have to note that yesterday (March 5) 13 people died and 362 people were detected with the virus."

"But the virus is mutating, the virus is still evolving. We are still worried about whether there will be a new variant. There is a risk that any of Omicron's new variants, such as BA2 or anything else," he added.

"Omicron can also be serious in the risk groups patients like diabetes, hypertension, cancer patients," said Prof Robed Amin.









