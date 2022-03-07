Efforts on to bring back Hadisur’s body home: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the body of engineer Md Hadisur Rahman has been preserved in Ukraine and efforts are underway to bring back the body home.

"The 28 crew members of Bangladeshi ship " MV BanglarSamriddhi" are now in Bucharest, Romania. They stayed at a hotel there last night," Momen told the media on Sunday.

He said the body has been kept in a safe place in Ukraine, he said adding that it might take time to bring it back to Bangladesh.

Md Hadisur Rahman, 47, third engineer of BanglarSamriddhi, was killed in a rocket attack on the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded at a Ukraine port.

Replying to a question of a recent video posted by five Bangladeshis, the Foreign Minister said they are collecting the information.

"So far what we came to know is that they went to Russia to watch the game and had planned to go somewhere else from Russia,"Momen said, adding that they were detained by the Ukraine government as illegal migrants, subsequently kept in detention centres.

"They're still there (detention Centre). We're trying to get more information. We'll begin our efforts to bring them back once we get more information," Momen added.

On Saturday, the Foreign Minister said they came to know about them after watching the video.

"We've talked to our Ambassador who is in charge. We're trying to get their information and securitising their statements as they claimed they are kept forcibly there by the Ukrainian government as human shields," Momen said.

















