Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Erdogan urges ‘urgent general ceasefire’ in Putin call

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

ANKARA, Mar 6: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for an urgent general ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke on Sunday to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by telephone, Erdogan's office said.
The two heads of state spoke ahead of a diplomatic forum in Turkey on March 11-13 that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart are due to attend. Turkey hopes to organise a meeting between the two.
"An urgent general ceasefire would make it easier to find a political solution and respond to humanitarian concerns," Erdogan said.
He urged Putin to allow the creation of "urgent" humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, saying he and the Russian leader could "open the way of peace together".
He told Putin that Ankara was "prepared to contribute in all possible ways towards a peaceful resolution (of the crisis)".
Official Turkish media said the conversation lasted an hour.
Turkey is conducting a delicate balancing act.
On the one hand, it is a member of NATO and an ally of Ukraine. On the other, it needs to maintain good relations with Russia, on which it depends heavily for imports.
Erdogan has offered on several occasions to host talks between Kyiv and Moscow.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron, Putin hold phone talks: Elysee
Miscreants shoot 4 people dead in Bandarban
Corona claims 8 more lives
Country’s C-19 situation stable
Efforts on to bring back Hadisur’s body home: Momen
Erdogan urges ‘urgent general ceasefire’ in Putin call
Bennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine
Air Force Annual Winter Exercise begins


Latest News
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft