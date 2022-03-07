Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:26 PM
Air Force Annual Winter Exercise begins

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

Two MiG - 29 fighter aircraft take part in the Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force titled 'WINTEX-2022' on Sunday. PHOTO: ISPR

Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force titled 'WINTEX-2022' begins at all BAF Bases and Units on Sunday.
Strength and combat capabilities of Bangladesh Air Force will be assessed through this exercise. At the same time, identify various weaknesses and to make important recommendations that will play a significant role in building a capable air defence system in future, according to ISPR.
All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircrafts, helicopters, radar squadrons, Surface to Air Missile (SAM) unit including all BAF personnel are taking part in the exercise.
As a part of the exercise, the pilots of Bangladesh Air Force will master a variety of air warfare tactics. The effectiveness of the Air Force of Bangladesh will enhance through this exercise.
Along with the members of Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) are also participating in this exercise in limited scale.


