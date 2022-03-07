Adaptation won’t work if temp keeps rising: IPCC

The recently released report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) titled Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerabilities suggest that Bangladesh is among the places that will experience intolerable heat and humidity and is likely to fail to implement various adaptive measures to the adverse impact of climate change due to such extreme weather condition.

The United Nations' IPCC Working Group II AR6 report was produced by more than 1,000 physical and social scientists and unanimously approved by the governments of 195 nations.

These groups of scientists have contributed to the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report assesses the impacts of climate change, looking to ecosystems, biodiversity and human communities at global and regional levels.

The comprehensive IPCC assessment, which is based on 34,000 studies, documents where experts think that the damage from global heating is already hitting hard and has widespread impacts on people.

The report also suggests that heat is killing more people, drought is killing more trees and warming oceans are killing more coral reefs, the nurseries of the oceans faster than scientists had thought.

Reviewing these fast facts in the planet, are suggested in IPCC report, many Bangladeshi climate and environment experts think that if carbon emissions continue to rise and sea-level rise as well, then parts of Bangladesh would face extreme negative climate impact.

Md. Arfanuzzaman one of the lead authors of the IPCC report said, "The climate change impacts Bangladesh is facing today will increase substantially in the coming years. It is very likely that most of our existing adaption would be ineffective under both 1.5C and 2C warming conditions."

Referring to the report, eminent climate expert Ainun Nishat already said that, 3.5 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate impacts and half the world's population suffers severe water shortages at some point each year.

One in three people are exposed to deadly heat stress and this is projected to increase to 50 percent to 75 percent by the end of the century.

Talking about Bangladesh's perspective he noted that as a result of climate change and increasing demand for water, about 25 percent of people in Bangladesh will live with water scarcity by 2050.

"If such temperature continues then both the Ganges and Brahmaputra River basins will have to face more flooding that means there is the possibility of lower lands will be submerged," Ainun Nishat, also a river expert said.

He also noted that adaptation is heavily underfunded, "We need to invest more money to make existing adaptive measures more effective to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change as the situation is gradually becoming worse," he said.

"Besides we also need to give more attention to take initiatives with regards to cutting the carbon emissions," he added.

Echoing IPCC suggestions, he also noted that besides using the indigenous knowledge some other adaptation measures to mitigate climate impact to protect the ecology, biodiversity preservation and restoration and safeguarding the lands should be taken in consideration, such as cities should restore wetlands to protect against flooding, greening the world's fast-growing cities to cool themand using trees to shade crops and livestock.

However, the response from UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres was stark, he said "brief and rapidly closing".

"I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this," He made this statement just after the release of the report.

Laurence Tubiana, at the European Climate Foundation and one of the architects of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, said the report was "brutal" and "there can be no more excuses" for inaction.

Pavel Partha, a Biodiversity expert said that rising temperatures and rainfall are increasing the spread of diseases in people, such as dengue fever and in crops, livestock and wildlife.

Sharing his observation about the present situation, he said that even if the world keeps heating below 1.6C by 2100 - and we are already at 1.1C - then 8 percent of today's farmland will become climatically unsuitable, just after the global population has peaked above 9 billion.

"Protection of wild places and wildlife is fundamental to coping with the climate crisis but we witness how extensively animals and plants are being exposed to climatic conditions and get extinct.In this situation, if global heating continues in this manner, then the whole system would be collapsed. So, without water the ability to produce food will not be possible, soils and pollination provided by a healthy natural world will be doomed, and using any adaptive measures will not work in this situation," he said.

However, when a group of environmental experts expressed their pessimism aboutthen Christiana Figueres, former UN Climate Chief said "We can prevent and protect ourselves from extreme weather, famine, health problems and more by cutting emission and investing in adaptation strategies. The science and solution are clear. It is up to us how to share the future," Christina also now at the Global Optimism group.







