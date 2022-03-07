Escalation of violence in Ukraine concerns BD: FM

Clearing up its position over the Ukraine issue, the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen once again said that Bangladesh is deeply concerned over the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine and such violence would seriously impact peace and stability of the whole region.

"Bangladesh's position regarding the Ukraine remains unchanged, we want peace and discussion through diplomatic means

to resolve the issue." Momen said when asked whether there is any change in Bangladesh's position over the Ukraine issue on Sunday at a media briefing at State Guest House Padma.

Asked why Bangladesh did abstain from voting, the Foreign Minister defended the position saying Bangladesh wants peace and does not want war.

Bangladesh was one of the 35 countries which abstained from voting on a resolution at the UN General Assembly recently.

He said if there is any instability anywhere, Bangladesh like other countries will face difficulties.

Bangladesh also urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, cessation of hostilities and endeavour to resolve this crisis through returning to diplomacy and dialogue.

Momen said Bangladesh is the biggest promoter of peace in the world and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman always promoted peace.









