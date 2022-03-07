Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:25 PM
Home Front Page

PM leaves for UAE today

Four to five MoUs likely to be signed

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Diplomatic Correspondent

PM leaves for UAE today

PM leaves for UAE today

Bangladesh is likely to sign four to five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to the gulf country.
Hasina is scheduled to leave for UAE today (Monday) at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership with deeper political engagement.
Prior to the visit, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the media on Sunday on different aspects of the visit at the state guesthouse Padma.
He said Bangladesh wants to enhance trade and investment between the two countries through more collaboration. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams were also present. Momen held a bilateral meeting with the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah-bin-Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai last month and discussed the issues of mutual interest and upcoming visit.
Trade and commerce, investment, manpower and cooperation in other potential areas will be discussed during the visit, Momen said.
Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates have already reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries especially in view of the visit of the Prime Minister to the UAE.
The two countries acknowledge the existing 'excellent' bilateral relations and underlined the need to work together in all potential areas for the mutual benefits of the two peoples.
The two countries are discussing ways to enhance air and maritime connectivity, especially establishing direct shipping links between the two countries' seaports and introducing direct cargo flights to maintain seamless and uninterrupted supply chains.
The two countries are also willing to explore new contours of collaboration in the field of agriculture and food security, culture, cooperation in the field of science, innovation and technology with focus on ICT, IoT and digitalization in order to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership, Foreign Minister said.


« PreviousNext »

