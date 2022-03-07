Video
Historic March 7 today

Public, private buildgs, diplomatic missions abroad to hoist nat’l flag

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302
Staff Correspondent

Historic March 7 today

Historic March 7 today

The nation is set to observe the historic March 7 today commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which is considered as an indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971.
On October 30 in 2017, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage as Bangabandhu inspired Bengalis to prepare for the great Liberation War.
It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by the UNESCO.
On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then Race Course Maidan -- now Suhrawardy Udyan -- in Dhaka directed freedom-loving Bengalis to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.
In the 19-minute extempore speech before millions of people of the then East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We shed blood... we're ready to shed more blood, people of this country shall be freed, InshAllah!"
"Ebarer shongram amader muktir shongram, ebarer shongram shadhinotar shongram" - added by the great leader and the greatest Bengali of all times.
Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies have drawn up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.
The government has made national flag hoisting at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad compulsory on the historic March 7 from this year.
Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to observe the historic March 7 in a befitting manner.
Marking the day, AL will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices, place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi, said a press release from the party.
A discussion will be arranged at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion at virtual platform.
Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will broadcast and telecast special programmes while national dailies will bring out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.
In addition to this, the Forest and Environment Affairs Sub-Committee of AL arranged a discussion marking the occasion on Sunday at 11:00am at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium of the National Museum.
AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the discussion as the chief guest.
Awami League Advisory Council Member and Chairman of Forest and Environment sub-committee Dr Khandokar Bazlul Haque chaired the meeting while Delwar Hossain, Member Secretary of the sub-committee, conducted the event.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Dr. Muhammad Samad, poet Nirmalendu Goon, Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta and AL central committee member Marufa Akter Popy were present as special guests at the event.


« PreviousNext »

