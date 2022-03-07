Video
Media can play key role in migrant workers' interest: Iqbal Sobhan

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday said the mass media can play a key role in the interests of the Bangladeshi migrant workers and expatriates.
He said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital. The programme was arranged by International Trade Union Confederation-Bangladesh Council (ITUC-BC) and Labour Rights Journalists Forum.
The journalist leader said, "The International Trade Union Confederation-Bangladesh Council could play a significant role in the movement for the welfare and rights of migrant workers."
"At present the trade unions are divided. There is no unity as before because the workers are deprived of their rights. Therefore, the fair rights of the workers have to be implemented. They are doing low quality work abroad due to lack of skills. It has to be eliminated," he added.
Iqbal Sobhan also said, "Migrant workers should be aware of their rights. As long as people are not aware of their rights, the problem of immigration will not be solved. The tendency of going abroad to make a fortune should be changed as our country is advancing fast with developments." A website named Migration Recruitment Adviser (MRA) was also launched on the occasion. The discussion presided by ITUC-BC former Chairperson Anwar Hossain and Sakil Akhter Chowdhury presented keynote paper at the programme.
Meanwhile, former General Secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Azizul Islam Bhuyian, President of Labour Rights Journalists Forum Kazi Abdul Hannan and its General Secretary Ataur Rahman, Chairman of WARBE Development Foundation Syed Saiful Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



