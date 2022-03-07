Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022
Home Back Page

Demand for ban on use of plastic products

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a press briefing on Sunday demanded ban on uses of plastic products to protect environment in Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and Teknaf.
Cox's Bazar Civil Society and NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of local NGOs and CSOs, demanded the ban.
The civil society leaders of the CCNF also demanded transparency and local government participation in the Rohingya response management in area and formation of a parliamentary caucus on the issue. Abu Morshed Chowdhury of PHALS and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST Foundation moderated the virtual press conference while local government and different civil society representatives spoke. The speakers urged the government to impose ban on using plastic products, stop using groundwater and ensure limited use of bamboo in the Rohingya response.
To meet up the demand of water, they suggested establishing a water treatment plan to bring water from the Naf River.
Abu Morshed Chowdhury of PHALS urged that the joint response plan should be a live document so that local organizations will have a space to participate at any time and sectors should be reorganized so that local organizations will have leadership in the Rohingya response management. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST demanded partnership policies from international actors aiming at sustainable local civil society building in Cox's Bazar.  The partnership policy should be practiced in a transparent manner without conflict of interest. Local NGOs, which have not be selected as a partner, should be informed about their weakness.
Ukhiya Upazila Parishad Chairman Hamidul Haque Chowdhury, who spoke as the Chief Guest, demanded all humanitarian agencies ensure participation of local government leaders during project preparation.



