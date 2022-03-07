7 witnesses testify against OC Pradip’s wife in Ctg Court

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: The Chattogram Court recorded testimonies of seven witnesses against Chumki Karan, wife of Pradip Kumar das former OC of Teknaf Thana and an accused in the retired Major Sinha Muhammad Rashed Khan murder case for amassing wealth illegally.

The testimonies were recorded in the court of Chattogram divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid on Sunday. Chumki Karan is now absconding.

The seven witnesses are the employees of Income Tax department. The court has so far recorded testimonies of 11 witnesses.

The next date of receiving testimonies is March 21.

It may be mentioned that the trial of sacked OC of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradip Kumar Das, and his wife Chumki, who is still absconding began in a Chattogram Court on December 15 last in a case filed against them by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The trial started with the framing of charge in the court of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid.

Earlier a Chattogram court on September 20 in 2020 last ordered to attach the total properties of Pradeep Kumar and his wife worth of taka 3.95 crore as mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) filed by ACC Assistant Director M Reazuddin.
















