Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:25 PM
Suspected killer of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah held

Arrested Zakaria is chief of Ulema Branch of ARSA

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR., Mar, 6: The chief commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army's (ARSA) Ulema Branch, who issued a fatwa to assassinate Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, was arrested from Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.
The arrested has been identified as Zakaria, 55, of Lambasia Camp-1 of Ukhiya.
Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested Zakaria after a four-month of effort from Lambasia camp.
He went into hiding during a raid on the camp area after Mohib Ullah's assassination, confirmed SP Naimul Huque, Commander of the 14th APBn, on Sunday morning.
"Zakaria had a rivalry with Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah. He is considered as the top adviser to the Rohingya camp's murder planners," said the official.


