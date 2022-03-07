Suspected killer of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah held

COX'S BAZAR., Mar, 6: The chief commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army's (ARSA) Ulema Branch, who issued a fatwa to assassinate Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, was arrested from Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

The arrested has been identified as Zakaria, 55, of Lambasia Camp-1 of Ukhiya.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested Zakaria after a four-month of effort from Lambasia camp.

He went into hiding during a raid on the camp area after Mohib Ullah's assassination, confirmed SP Naimul Huque, Commander of the 14th APBn, on Sunday morning.

"Zakaria had a rivalry with Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah. He is considered as the top adviser to the Rohingya camp's murder planners," said the official.















