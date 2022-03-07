Hasina pins hope on marine cadets for tapping maritime resources

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the important role of cadets from Marine Fisheries Academy will help the government achieve the SDG-14 by tapping marine resources for sustainable development.

"The government has taken a number of steps to achieve the SDG-14 by using marine resources for sustainable development. I hope your role will be inevitable in achieving this goal of our government," she said.

Hasina said this while addressing the 'Mujib Barsho Passing-out Parade' of the 41th Batch of Marine Fisheries Academy.

The programme was held at Marine Fisheries Academy and the Prime Minister joined it from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister said the cadets, being trained from the academy, are going to become fearless sailors in the deep sea. "I firmly believe this knowledge gained through the hard work, perseverance and intensive training will be helpful in your future work."

Hasina mentioned that the cadets who passed out from the Academy today are about to leave the small circle of campus and enter the larger field of professional life. "In order to survive in this ever-changing and competitive modern world, you've already prepared yourself with the knowledge you've acquired."

She said the key to improvement in working life is hard work, punctuality, honesty, efficiency, values and devotion to the country and the nation. "I think, you'll brighten the image of the country by acquiring these qualities and performing the respective responsibilities in future workplaces."

Referring to recovering vast sea areas from India and Myanmar, Hasina said the Awami League government has laid special emphasis on the "Blue Economy" and extraction of resources from the sea has opened up a new door for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh's growing population.

"With your active participation, I hope, the extraction of marine resources will be further enhanced, which will enrich our economy alongside helping achieve the goal of the government's blue economy," she said. The Prime Minister also witnessed the passing out parade and took the salute. UNB















