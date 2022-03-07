Ctg Court accepts final report of PBI against sacked SP Babul Akhtar

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: The Chattogram Court on Sunday accepted the final report submitted by the PBI, the Investigation organisation of Mahmuda Khatun Murder case filed by her father Mosharraf Hussain.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim gave such an order on Sunday afternoon in this regard.

Former police superintendent Babul Aktar, currently prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu has been shown arrested by a Chattogram Court on January last against the case filed by himself.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Chattogram Muhammad Abdul Halim gave the order after conclusion of a hearing.

On December 30 last, the PBI Inspector of Chattogram Metro Abu Jafar Muhammad Omar Faruk appealed to the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate's court to arrest the sacked SP Babul Akhtar against the case filed by himself in Panchlaish Police Station.

Meanwhile, Babul was arrested on May 12 last year in a case filed by Mitu's father, Mosharraf Hossain accusing Babul Akhtar for killing Mitu. Currently Babul Akhtar had been arrested for two cases, one case filed by by himself and another filed by Mitu's Father in a same incident.

Meanwhile, Babul Aktar did not give confessional statement under section 164 in the court of Chattogram on May 17 last year. On that day Babul Akhtar was presented in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan. He declined to give confessional statement regarding the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khatun Mitu. So, the Court ordered to send him to jail.







