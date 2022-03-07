Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:24 PM
Bangla Academy launches maiden virtual Book Fair

Huawei provides cloud service

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Tausiful Islam

Bangla Academy on Sunday launched a virtual platform of Amar Ekushey Book Fair through a website for the first time.
Huawei is providing the cloud service to the academy for launching the website while CEMS will operate the virtual platform.
Booklovers will find detailed information about book fairs, stalls, books, events, activities and location of stalls through the website: www.amarekusheyboimela.gov.bd. Considering the current situation, Bangla Academy has launched this website so that visitors and booklovers can enjoy the virtual book fair and get information and other benefits related to the fair.
This new addition will make it easier to experience the book fair online. Users will also be able to store information, schedules of the fair and other information.
A press release from Huawei said a booklover has to register first to get the full experience. However, there will be no charge for this registration process. This website also has the opportunity to order any book online.
The press release further said, "For the time being there is a cash-on-delivery facility but soon the online payment facility will be added."
Muhammad Nurul Huda, Director General (DG) of Bangla Academy, said the whole country is moving towards digital services and the government is moving forward with this transformation.
"Accordingly, Bangla Academy has launched a website for Amar Ekushey Book Fair this year so that everyone can digitally access the necessary information about the book fair," Nurul Huda added. He thanked Huawei for their assistance in making this a reality.
Ewing Carl, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "Huawei has always been working for the development of the ICT sector in Bangladesh and serving the country by introducing the world's most innovative technologies like the Huawei Cloud Platform."


