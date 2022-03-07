Mentally retarded child tied with rope for 7 years

NETRAKONA, Mar 6: An eight-year-old mentally retarded girl has been passing an inhuman life with her hands and legs tied up with rope at Dashal in Durgapur upazila of Netrakona district.

The parents of the ill-fated girl find no other alternative as they can't afford proper treatment, said locals.

Brishti, daughter of a day labourer Shahjahan Mia of Dashal village, spends her time in the veranda of their house during the day, while inside her house at night.

According to her family, Brishti was born on June 6, 2014 and they noticed her abnormal behavior when she was one year old.

Her parents tied her up round the clock as Brishti tried to hit her head herself and bite her hands when untie her.

She also attempts to beat others and leaves home if she is kept free, said her father.

Her parents also urged the rich people to help them for her treatment.

Talking to UNB Ayesha Khatun, mother of Brishti, said "I have been going through tremendous suffering as I have to stay awake at night with her." -UNB