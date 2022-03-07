POBA demands punishment for attackers on headmaster



Poribesh Banchao Andolan (POBA) holds a press conference in the hall room of Reporter's Unity in the capital demanding punishment for attackers on the headmaster of Mayadweep Jeleshishu Pathshala in Sonargaon and an end to activities to destroy environment there on Sunday. photo: observer

Leaders of POBA demanded arrest of the attackers and bring them under trial for attack so that the school can continue its academic activities to educate the backward children of fishermen.

The demands were placed at a press conference held on Sunday at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.

POBA Chairperson Abu Naser Khan presided over the programme while researcher and writer Prof Jobaida Nasreen presented keynote paper.

Its General Secretary Engineer Abdus Sobhan, also former additional director general of the Department of Environment, social activists Mitaly Hossain, researcher Pavel Partha, poet Shahed Kayes and organizer Shankar Prokash also spoke at the programme.

The speakers demanded actions against the culprits trying to destroy the environment of Mayadweep and Nunertek of Sonargaon in Narayanganj.

They also demanded the initiative of the administration so that Headmaster Pakhi Akter and her family can return to their house safely and continue the academic activities of the school.











