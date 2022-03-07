Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022
Notre Dame annual science festival on Mar 10

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Observer Desk

AIUB presents Notre Dame Annual Science Festival 2021 and the 31st  General Knowledge Competition is going to be held on 10, 11, 12 and 13 March at Notre Dame College premises.
Notre Dame Science Club organised the event.  More than 7,000 contestants from more than 202 educational institutions across the country are going to participate in the event, said a press release.
There are 24 segments in 10 events in this festival while the Daily Observer is the print media partner (English) of this event.


