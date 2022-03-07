Notre Dame annual science festival on Mar 10

AIUB presents Notre Dame Annual Science Festival 2021 and the 31st General Knowledge Competition is going to be held on 10, 11, 12 and 13 March at Notre Dame College premises.

Notre Dame Science Club organised the event. More than 7,000 contestants from more than 202 educational institutions across the country are going to participate in the event, said a press release.

There are 24 segments in 10 events in this festival while the Daily Observer is the print media partner (English) of this event.







