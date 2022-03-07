5-day APAN53 int’l confce begins today

Bangladesh is going to host a five-day international conference which will begin today (March 7) comprising the representatives from 30 countries who work in education and research sectors. The representatives will share the experiences of their respective countries.

More than 300 representatives of those countries would attend the hybrid conference in person while around 700 will join virtually, Dr Dil Afroza Begum, member of the University Grant Commission (UGC) said at a press conference held on Saturday at UGC Auditorium.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni will join the event as the chief guest while deputy minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury as special guest and Dhaka University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman will join as guest of honour. UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah will preside over the inaugural session.











