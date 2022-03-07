12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: A total of 12 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 1,401 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the city and district.

The Covid-19 infection rate is o.85 percent till Sunday morning.

The total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,26,544 in Chattogram district after detecting 12 new patients, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients reached 1,15,401 with the recovery of 198 more people till Sunday morning, raising the average recovery rate to 91.01 percent in the district.

With no new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll steady at 1,362. -BSS











