Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:24 PM
Home City News

Ongoing development spree to continue: Mozammel

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 6: Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday urged for building new generation into the spirit of Liberation War to continue ongoing development spree which become creates led by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Government has taken initiative for taking record from the freedom fighters memories about our Great Liberation War so that our new generation can know the real history," he was speaking as the chief guest through webinar at the reception ceremony of 51 Freedom Fighters.
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) accorded reception to 51 valiant Freedom Fighters at the auditorium marking the birth centenary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Terming FFs, the golden sons of the soil will no more, the chief guest said, adding that their voice will be heard generation to generation.
Country has become go backward in 29 years after Bangabandhu's assassination although Bangladesh has turned a role model of development globally, he said.
The Minister said, country now witnessing huge development that begun in last 30 years, adding, it was not happened during BNP-Jamaat and Jatiya Party regime.
Government has also have taken many initiatives for betterment of FFs like enhancement of allowances and bonus and constructed complex for the FFs, he said.
He, however, said Bangladesh now have turned into a middle income country and will be a developed country by 2041.
"Great FFs was written of their NID. Initiative has also taken for preserving place of War, Monument of FFs and killing field during and recognized was given of our universe slogan 'Joy Bangla' during the Liberation War," he added.




« PreviousNext »

