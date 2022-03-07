Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Our identity facing crisis

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

Dear Sir,
Games and sports is an integral part of social life. From the very ancient times, regional games have been the source of distinct identity for particular region. Through the games have evolved as a part of cultural, moral and physical educators for generation.

Our rural and folk games once would represent our distinct spirit.Our identity of our being Bengali was deeply rooted in the games like Kabadi, gollachhut, regatta and many others. Apart from representing our distinct tradition, those games and sports would strengthen our body as well as mind.

But amid rapid urbanisation with open space day by day narrowing and hi-tech mobile games replacing our mindset, those games are virtually on the verge of extinction. In the true sense, the role of those rural games in maintaining the social equilibrium has no alternative. It can rightly call into question, whether we are heading towards the right direction in the name of post-modernism.

Jhunu
Old Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Our identity facing crisis
Bangladesh is trying hard to maintain international rules in pest control
An independent country in exchange for a speech
March 7th speech: Immortal motivation
Where is the end of Yemen’s war
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
Counter counterfeit medicine
50 years of Lanka-Bangla ties


Latest News
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
NBR wants expansion of tax net
SC resumes in-person activities
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft