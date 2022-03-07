Our identity facing crisis

Dear Sir,

Games and sports is an integral part of social life. From the very ancient times, regional games have been the source of distinct identity for particular region. Through the games have evolved as a part of cultural, moral and physical educators for generation.



Our rural and folk games once would represent our distinct spirit.Our identity of our being Bengali was deeply rooted in the games like Kabadi, gollachhut, regatta and many others. Apart from representing our distinct tradition, those games and sports would strengthen our body as well as mind.



But amid rapid urbanisation with open space day by day narrowing and hi-tech mobile games replacing our mindset, those games are virtually on the verge of extinction. In the true sense, the role of those rural games in maintaining the social equilibrium has no alternative. It can rightly call into question, whether we are heading towards the right direction in the name of post-modernism.



Jhunu

Old Dhaka