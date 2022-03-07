Bangladesh is trying hard to maintain international rules in pest control

Bangladesh is very close to build a Formation of National Pest Surveillance Systems at present in the country, just need to organize this, said USDA representative Dr Michael Hennessey while giving training to the DAE (Department of Agriculture), Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) high officials.



Plant Pest Surveillance is crucial to build NPPO (National Plant Protection Organization) capacity to participate in international trade in compliance with IPPC (International Plant Protection Convention) requirements and to safeguard national environmental and agricultural resources, also said Dr. Lloyd Garcia, USDA representative during the training.



'Plant Quarantine Pest Surveillance Systems' two days training was held last 24-25 February 2022virtuallyat 6.30 PM to 9:30 PM Dhaka time. It was co-organized by Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutions (APAARI), Thailand along with Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Bangladesh under the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) project of 'Improving Phytosanitary Trade Compliance in Bangladesh'



Establishing a Plant Quarantine Authority is the first step that we need, to run the process of pest communication, identification, risk assessment and pest surveillance in Bangladesh. Forming inter-departmental committee where PPW, PQW will be there to involve universities, research institutions with the DAE regulatory committee, the international experts and scientists from Bangladesh, India, Thailand and the United States emphasized, during the sessions.



The speakers said, for building General Surveillance Systems in Bangladesh, a Guideline need to be developed and Seed Associations and Export Associations could work together to form a regional action plan for that, as well as forming an Emergency Permanent Team in DAE was urged by DAE officials. They focused on how in Bangladesh pest surveillance systems should be look like. It is necessary to establish a national pest list database in the country, it may known or unknown on risk analysis, the discussant added.



They said, in formation of National Pest Surveillance Team official lead will be taken by DAE and how DAE and research institutions will be operated, reviewing surveillance concept, Pest ID Guidebook, raising regional awareness, using 'trap' for pest control in the field by the farmers and taking communication aid from web like to start a pest alert website are key factors.



Legislation is needed as part of infrastructure requirements, forming pest advisory unit/committee at regional level like India. BARI and other institution's representatives and farmers could be selected by the committee like in India where plant protection advisor and block officers are members of this committee of surveillance for pest & disease control in Agriculture and its trade. In India there are 16 plant quarantine stations and in special campaign here, print and mass media are working on it, said Dr SN Sushil, Principal Scientist, Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, Lucknow.



As well we need to fix pest ID proper pest list to have a clear cut list, authority will be the NPPO, necessary training, we need also pest based facilitated info, required GoB policy & budget for that. Making pest list, raising awareness among policy makers, engagement of community, stakeholder's involvement are also necessary. Training is important, specially to form the quarantine team and surveillance team, especially physical training will work more.

Finally, the experts and scientists focused on lack of organizational set up, technical knowledge between PQW and Surveillance team, good management of data system and lack of good management system with the stakeholders. Internal and external communication among all experts is necessary to come all in one page. Surveillance and PRA these two activities need to have technical supports. Lack of personnel and budget for PRA and Surveillance, PQW need to be more authorized in their activities and National Authority should take necessary actions in this regard.

Sadia Nazmi , Media and Communications Consultant, Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutions

(APAARI), Thailand









