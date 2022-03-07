March 7th speech: Immortal motivation



Independent sovereign Bangladesh is the best achievement of the Bengali Nation. However, this freedom was not achieved at the moment. From the great language movement to the achievement of independent-sovereign Bangladesh is the key role of a time-honoured speech. Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence, was a wise politician. He understood the pulse of the people and the ruling class. Bangabandhu, who has been involved in politics since his student days, has participated in numerous speeches, discourses, meetings and seminars in his political life. Throughout his historic speech on March 7, Amit Shakti's enthusiasm was refreshing, paving the way for Bangladesh's freedom struggle, which was achieved through infinite sacrifice.



Bangabandhu is the leader of the land and the people. In his speech, he spoke of history at first, oppression and injustice in the middle, and a call for discussion with caution, and a directional speech to the people at the end. The speech also made four main demands - withdrawal of martial law, withdrawal of army barracks, judicial inquiry into political killings and transfer of power to the people's representatives.



Bangabandhu's extraordinary, mesmerizing, energetic, eloquent and assertive speech beautifully reflects the long history of 23 years of exploitation and deprivation, contemporary killings, political turmoil and the desire of the people of Bengal for autonomy. Originally responding to the call of Bangabandhu's speech, 3 million Bengalis sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country, which is unprecedented in the history of the world. He united the political situation of the time, the emotions, dreams and aspirations of the Bengalis and declared in a thunderous voice, 'This time the struggle is for our liberation, this time the struggle is for freedom', which was basically a call for freedom.



Bangabandhu did not walk the path of any kind of compromise on rights. The political situation in East Pakistan deteriorated as the ruling party refused to hand over power to the victorious Awami League in the 1970 National Assembly elections. The people of Bengal were outraged. At that time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the charioteer of the liberation of millions of oppressed Bengalis.



March 7th speech: Immortal motivation



This energetic speech is one of the best speeches in the world. It has now become an asset not only of Bangladesh but of the whole world. It has been translated into many languages, research has been done. Research is being conducted worldwide through the recognition of the world body, especially in the heart of the knowledge-seeking young society.



In his short speech, Bangabandhu explained Pakistan's 23 years of politics and history of deprivation of Bengalis, presented the nature of conflict of Bengalis with the state of Pakistan and gave details of background of non-cooperation movement. Bangabandhu spoke of the economic, cultural and political emancipation of the people of Bengal on the basis of Bengali nationalism. In his speech he explained the reasons for the persecution of the Bengali nation by the then West Pakistani rulers.



It is a matter of great pride that on October 30, 2016, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova officially announced the inclusion of six issues in the 'Memory of the World Registrar'. Bangabandhu's speech on March 7 is one of them. This is the first unwritten speech in the 428 UNESCO recognized traditions. Independent sovereign Bangladesh made its debut on the world map at the cost of millions of lives in the 9-month bloody war following the path of political direction given in this speech which is recognized as a world heritage resource. Bright and special from other best speeches in the world. This speech made the unarmed Bengali nation armed overnight.



After the speech on March 7, The Newsweek magazine in New York, in its April 5 issue, called Bangabandhu a "poet of politics". That time the Bengali Nation reached a new peak in world history. British historian Jacob F. Field has compiled a book entitled The Speeches That Inspired History (London, 2013) about the speeches of 41 national heroes from 2500 years of human history. It includes Bangabandhu's speech on March 7. This speech can be compared to the famous 183rd Gettysburg speech of President Abraham Lincoln in the civil war-torn America.



In 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the message of liberation to the freedom loving Bengali nation. The historic March 7th speech is our eternal source of inspiration. The successful outcome of this speech is independent Bangladesh Even after half a century of independence, the appeal of this 16-minute speech has not diminished This speech was exceptional in the foresight of Bangabandhu's leadership, far-reaching thinking, ability to unite the nation in terms of timely necessity in creating environmental conditions. This speech brought together the young and old of the then East Pakistan under one banner. This speech was basically a certificate of liberation of the Bengali nation.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Chittagong. He is also an

executive Member, Bangladesh Young Columnist Forum

CU Branch.







