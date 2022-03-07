Where is the end of Yemen’s war

The world's attention is now on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The cries of vulnerable people in Ukraine are being broadcast throughout the world by the world's mainstream media. International analysts are busy with the analysis of this crisis.



Yemeni citizens, on the other side, are experiencing the same dreadful circumstances. For ten years, there has been a crisis with no end in sight. There generations are growing up with the terrible memories of war. Famine has struck the country, affecting 50,000people.



More than 5 million people are on the verge of famine, according to the World Food Organization. According to UN estimates, more than 3 lakh people have died in Yemen's civil war.

Yemen is one of the oldest settlements in human history. This country is the current incarnation of the once-powerful Sabah state. It is a Middle Eastern country located in the south-western tip of the Arabian Peninsula. The Bab-al-Mandeb strait separates the country from Africa's continent. The Red Sea and the Eden Gulf meet here at this strait. Commercially, the area is quite important.



Yemen became a British colony in 1839.They achieved independence from the British in 1967.Then came the creation of two independent states, North Yemen and South Yemen. Shortly after the unification of East and West Germany in the 1990s, North Yemen (Yemen Arab Republic) and South Yemen (People's Democratic Republic of Yemen) merged to form the Republic of Yemen. But that did not prevent split in the country.



There were sectarian conflicts which further weakens the country economically. The country is home to 60%Sunnis and 40% Shiites. The northern part of Yemen is inhabited by members of the Shi'ite Zaidi community, known as the Houthis. On the other hand, as always, the Sunni group was in power in the country which the Shiites never accepted well. This conflict led to the 1994 civil war in Yemen.



Ali Abdullah Saleh came to power in 1999 through the country's first direct election. After a long 33-year rule, he handed over power to Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2011. Since then, Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war. Hadi was impeded by the former president since he took office. The Houthis, who at one time played a key role in the movement against Saleh, again sided with Saleh against Hadi.



Besides, a part of Hadi's administration was still loyal to Saleh. Even the security forces were loyal to Saleh. So the Hadi administration became virtually weak and Hadi and his cabinet resigned.



In 2014, the Houthis took control of the country's northern region, including Sana'a, the capital. But the four main Sunni provinces in the south did not recognize the Houthis. Hadi fled from Sana'a to Aden and withdrew his resignation declaring himself president.



As a result, the country was divided into two parts once more. The Houthis controlled the Shiite-majority north, while President Hadi controlled the Sunni-majority south. Now the Houthis want the Shiites to dominate the country and the Sunnis want the Hadi government.



Eight Sunni countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan) including Saudi Arabia, have sided with the legitimate government of Yemen.



In this scenario, the West, specifically the United States, the United Kingdom and France are on their side. Shiite-majority Iran, has sided with Houthis. There's right now a cool relationship between Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran.



In March 2015, the Saudi military alliance intervened in Yemen in support of Hadi. Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of supplying weaponry to the Houthi rebels through the port of Hudaydah. Iran has denied Saudi Arabia's allegations since the beginning.Instead, Western nations have been criticized for selling arms to Saudi Arabia.



Later last year, a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia attacked the Houthis. On January 17, Houthi carried out a retaliatory attack on an oil depot in Abu Dhabi. Several foreign laborers were killed there.



Around 80 ordinary people were killed in an attack of a Saudi-led alliance in a jail in North Yemen on January 21 as part of the counter attack. Both parties have been waging war on one other for the past seven years. Such counter-attacks will proceed within the future unless an enduring solution is come to.

The crisis in Yemen, which began in 2011, has not ended in 11 years. the crisis does not seem to end anytime soon. But the country has already suffered. An entire generation of the country is under threat today. They are growing up without any kind of humanitarian opportunity. The whole world is now divided into two parts, one group for Houthis and one group for president Hadi.



In fact, everyone here is looking after everyone's interests. The Western world is also paying close attention to their geopolitical and diplomatic interests. No one is thinking about the helpless people of the country. Yemen's crisis will not be resolved by opportunistic international powers.



Yemen has to solve its own problem itself. Otherwise, this stalemate will be further prolonged. In the interest of the country, in the interest of the people, the two sides need to reach a solution through negotiations. And if that is not possible, the world will see another catastrophe.



Afsana Rezoana Sultana,

Student, Patuakhali Science

and Technology University







