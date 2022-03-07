Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade



M S Siddiqui



BEFTN was country's first paperless electronic inter-bank funds transfer system. Anther system is the National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) Operational since 2012. NPSB is meant for establishing interoperability among participating banks for their account and card based transactions. Currently, it caters interbank Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sales (POS) and Internet Banking Fund Transfer (IBFT) transactions. These services are limited to domestic financial institutions.



Processing a cross-border payment is more complicated than processing a domestic payment. Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), is an international financial service that enables international financial transactions through a network of banks. SWIFT is a financial messaging provider for cross-border payments in the correspondent banking system. Financial messages contain standardized codes that provide information and instructions for financial transactions. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops and publishes standards for financial messages. Founded in 1973, it has become a standard in international finance to use SWIFT messaging service for international transactions.



SWIFT is a cooperative organization headquartered in Belgium, owned by over 2,400 financial institutions, and governed by an elected board of 25 directors. At least 11,500 financial institutions from 200 countries use SWIFT's messaging services for cross-border payments. Although SWIFT's membership has expanded in recent times to include other members of the finance sector and even some non-finance firms, its original members - banks - were at first opposed to such an expansion. Only supervised financial institutions are eligible to own shares in SWIFT while other members have access to fewer SWIFT services and are not eligible to be shareholders.



SWIFT is not regulated by financial supervisors. Since 1998 it has been subject to oversight, focusing mainly on maintaining stability by the G-10 central banks and the ECB, with the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) acting as lead overseer, as SWIFT is incorporated in Belgium. SWIFT's financial messaging service transmits the instructions between all participants in this system; SWIFT's network is therefore essential in allowing banks to manage liquidity and risk. Financial messages are also used by financial institutions and regulators to enforce regulations issued to curtail money laundering and terrorist financing.



A number of cyber attacks on financial institutions that resulted in the initiation of fraudulent transfers using SWIFT credentials have also raised questions regarding the security of the network and the cross-border payments system as a whole. In recent years, alternative financial messaging systems have been introduced as a solution to some of these concerns; these would replace SWIFT entirely. One of such incidence occurred in Bangladesh Central Bank. A fund was stolen by cybercriminals hacked into Bangladesh's systems and sent fake orders via SWIFT to the NY Federal Reserve Bank for US$1 billion was requested, $81 million was eventually sent to accounts at Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), and then mostly disappeared into Philippine casinos.



Global production and exchange would be impossible without a payments system. This is echoed in one of the financial system's core economic functions: to provide a payments system that facilitates the exchange of money necessary in the purchase of all goods and services.



It is an ostensibly 'neutral' and trusted third party within global finance, whose function, exposure, and ownership and governance structures nonetheless render it geo-politically strategic. SWIFT has since been unable to avoid politicization as it has made actors both aware and wary of its potential as a geopolitical tool. In 2012, SWIFT disconnected Iranian banks from its network in response to sanctions imposed by the European Council. The apparent success of this in persuading Iran to negotiate over its nuclear program, also led to calls from some in the United States and the European Union to disconnect Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and take over Crimea. China and Russia's view of SWIFT use as a political weapon of the West, has seen both voice the need to develop an alternative.



In 2019, SWIFT cut off access for nearly all Iranian banks at the insistence of the US. As a result, Iran's oil exports plunged from around 2.5 million barrels per day in 2011 to around one million barrels per day by 2014.



The ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has amplified pressure for tougher economic sanctions on Moscow. On 26th February 2022 night the US, Canada, UK, and Germany, have agreed to remove "selected Russian banks" from Swift - the world's main international payments network - with the aim of hitting Russian trade and making it harder for its companies to do business. After the invasion in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also made a bid to push Russia out of the SWIFT international payment system widely used by banks all over the world. If America and Europe agree to cut Russia out of SWIFT, it could seriously damage Moscow's international trading capabilities.



Iran was once cut off from the SWIFT system. Interestingly, SWIFT was founded out of fear that one American financial institution may dominate and control the global flow of crucial financial information. And now it has become an instrument of foreign policy, even though a Belgium-based global-cooperative society manages it.



Exclusion from the global financial system could compel Russia and China to build an alternative financial system to the Brussels-based SWIFT payments system. China and Russia have created financial messaging systems of their own and have plans to link the two together. Russia has already started building its alternative payment system called SPFS. Similarly, in 2015 China also launched its own version of payments systems called Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) to internationalise the use of Yuan. Both countries are also exploring options to adopt these alternative models in their respective banking systems. Bangladesh also decided to arrange currency swap with Russia for smooth transaction due to partial restriction of SWIFT on Russian banks.



Although both systems are in the nascent stage of development and not as widely accepted as SWIFT, it indicates Moscow and Beijing's recognition of the need to come together amidst the threat of exclusion from the international financial system. Beijing's efforts to promote digital Yuan (e-CNY) are also supposed to bolster its ability to facilitate cross-border payments. Already being tested in around ten regions of China, the testing of e-CNY was also launched for foreigners during the Beijing Winter Olympics.



Dealing with the western politicization of SWIFT has taken time in terms of developing an alternative banking system unconnected to SWIFT and without the need to use US corresponding banks. The developments in the coming period through exclusion of Russia and China from SWIFT may lead to another front to face between western world and Russia and China in the other side that may divide in the world trade system.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist













