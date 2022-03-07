Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022
Countryside

Minor drowns, father killed the same day

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 6: A minor child drowned in a pond and his father was killed in a road accident on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Maulana Azgar Ali, 35, son of Ismail Hossain of Jagatpur Village under Purba Charmatua Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, and his son Jakaria, 2. Azgar Ali was a teacher at Char Kadira Atharul Ulum Mohammadia Madrasa.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Jakaria along with his mother went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Madarbari area under Kaladarap Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
However, Jakaria fell into a pond nearby the house there on Saturday noon while his relatives were unaware of it. Later, his body was recovered from the pond in the afternoon.
Hearing the news, Maulana Azgar Ali was coming home from the madrasa riding by a motorcycle. On his way, the motorcycle collided head-on with a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Amin Bazar area, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital, where he on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his         condition.
He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge of Sudharam Model Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incidents.



