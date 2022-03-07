Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Gaibandha and Barishal, in three days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dumuria Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Asit Kumar Paul, 18, was the son of Punya Charan Paul, a resident of Chhoy Baria Village under Dhamalia Union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Asit Kumar hanged himself with a belt from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 1am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The family members claimed that he might have committed suicide over his love affair.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dumuria PS Bikash confirmed the incident.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Sadullapur Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Reza Mandal, 35, son of Sekendar Mandal, a resident of Sadipara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Ali Reza had been suffering from mental disease for long.

However, he hanged himself with a belt from the ceiling of a room in the house at early hours while the family members were not aware of it.

In the morning, they found his hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

An unnatural death case was filed with Sadullapur PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Sadullapur PS Pradip Kumar Roy confirmed the incient.

BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shompa Akhter, wife of Ripon Bepari, a resident of Dakshin Shihipasha Village in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS SI Mizanur Rahman Mishu said Shompa hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father-in-law's house at night following a quarrel with her husband over family issues.

Sensing the matter, members of her in-laws' family rescued her and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the housewife dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.











