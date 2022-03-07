Naogaon Press Club gets new committee

NAOGAON, Mar 6: The new executive committee of Naogaon Press Club was formed in the district town on Saturday.

Md Kayes Uddin and Shafiq Chhotan have been made President and General Secretary (GS) respectively.

The other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents- ASM Raihan Alam and Sultanul Alam Milon; Joint GSs- Abdur Rouf Pavel and AK Saju; Finance Secretary- Babul Akhter Rana; Office Secretary- Abu Raihan Russell; Publicity and Publication Secretary- Masud Rana; and Md Nanir Uddin, Asadur Rahman Joy, Abdur Rouf Ripon, Md Obaidul Haque, Emdadul Haque Sumon and Omar Faruque as executive members.

A total 37 voters casted their votes in the election held at the press club from 3pm till 5:30pm.







