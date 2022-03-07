Four found dead in four dists

Five people including a teenage girl and a housewife have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Panchagarh, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Bhola, on Saturday.

PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the body of a local leader of Jatiya Party in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Golam Azam, 52, was a resident of Ghatiyarpara Village under Dhakkamara Union in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Sadar Upazila Unit Jatiya Party.

Police and local sources said Pinky, daughter of the deceased, found the blood-stained body of Golam Azam lying on a bed inside a room in the evening and started shouting.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its head.

Police initially assumed that Azam might have been killed in a planned way.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Panchagarh Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdul Latif Mia said, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Panchagarh Police SM Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body a teenage girl from Puthia Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hosne Ara Pranti, 16, daughter of Hasanuzzaman Babu, a resident of Gandgohali Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Pranti got married with Ziarul Islam, son of Amjad Hossain of Kanthalbaria Village, recently without having permission from the both families. As a result, the both families did not accept their marriage.

However, Pranti used to visit his grandfather Nazim Uddin Dudu's house occasionally. A few days back she came to visit here.

Later, her body was found hanging from a tree nearby the house on Saturday.

Being informed, the police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.

The deceased's father Hasanuzzaman Babu said, "Pranti might have committed suicide following a quarrel with her husband."

Puthia PS OC Suhrawardy Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a madrasa student in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Iftekhar Malikul Mashfiq, 7, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Fakirakhali area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mashfiq was admitted to the madrasa one year back. He came home on vacation a few days back.

He returned to the madrasa on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the madrasa authorities informed his family members that Mashfiq could not be found. Later, the family members went to the madrasa to look for him.

At one stage, a decapitated body was found wrapped in a blanket in the store room on the second floor of the madrasa in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police arrested three teachers of the madrasa for questioning in this connection.

The arrested teachers are Rustam Ali, Md Shahadat Hossain and Md Zafar Ahmed.

ASO Tariq Rahman confirmed the incident.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her in-laws' house in Char Fasson Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Swashati Roy Chaity, wife of Borhanuddin Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Monoz Kumar Chandra Majumder Shawon, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Char Fasson Municipality. She was the daughter of Suvash Chandra Roy of the area.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Char Fasson PS Saiful Islam Khan said on information, a team of the law enforcers recovered the body of Chaity hanging from the ceiling fan in a room of the house of Char Fasson Upazila Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Samir Chandra Majumder at Ward No. 4 Haribari under Char Fasson Municipality at around 2am.

After recovery, the body was sent to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Suvash Chandra alleged that her daughter was murdered in a planned way.

Chaity got married with Shawon about a year back.

Her husband Shawon and father-in-law Samir Chandra had been demanding dowry since the marriage. As no dowry money was given Shawon along with his family members often tortured Chaity.

Suvash Chandra, a school teacher, also demanded justice for the killing of his daughter.

The deceased's father-in-law Samir Chandra Majumder claimed that Chaity committed suicide by hanging herself out of huff with her husband as he refused to take her to a marriage ceremony in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district.

However, police arrested the deceased's husband and father-in-law for questioning, the SI added.







