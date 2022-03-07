Video
Monday, 7 March, 2022
Home Countryside

Five people killed in road mishaps in five districts

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Our Correspondents

Five people including two elderly men have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Kurigram, Barishal, Sirajganj, Pirojpur and Jhenidah, on Saturday.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman Apple, 30, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Dewaner Khamar Village under Bhurungamari Union in the upazila. He worked at Rajarhat Agriculture Weather Observation Office.
Police and local sources said Anisur Rahman was returning home from his sister's house in Shahi Bazar under Baladia Union in the evening riding by a motorcycle.
On his way, a drum truck hit the motorcycle in Taltala area near Sonahat Railway Bridge on the Bhurungamari-Sonahat Land Port Road, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Anisur dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken if any complaint is filed from the deceased's family members.   
BARISHAL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Gourinadi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Bikram Bepari, 25, a resident of Bhajna Village under Rajihar Union in Agailjhara Upazila of the district. He worked as a mechanic at a motorcycle garage owned by one Jamal at Gournadi Bus Stand.
Police and local sources said a goods-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Bikram in Gournadi Bus Stand area on the Barishal-Faridpur-Dhaka Highway at noon, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.   
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.
SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Alauddin, 30, son of Amin, a resident of Takharia Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Abdullahel Baki said Alauddin was going to Dhaka riding by a motorcycle.
At around 11:30am, the motorcycle fell on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway after losing its control over the steering in Raihati area under Salanga PS. At that time, a cement-laden covered van crushed motorcyclist Alauddin, leaving him dead on the spot.  
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the killer covered van but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the SI added.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Delwar Hossain Sarder, 60, son of Rustam Ali Sarder, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Bhandaria Municipality.
Local sources said a brick-laden trolley hit a van in Bhubaneshwar Bridge area adjacent to Bhandaria Bazar at around 7:45am, leaving van-puller Delwar Hossain dead on the spot.  
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the trolley but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ayub Hossain, 65, son of late Osman Mandal, a resident of Khamarmundia Village in the upazila. He was a tailor by profession.
The Kaliganj PS OC (Investigation) said Ayub Hossain came to Dulalmundia Bazar at around 7am to have a breakfast.
A pickup van hit him in the area while he was crossing the road after having breakfast, which left him dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

