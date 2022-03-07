Video
Home Countryside

National Jute Day Observed In Districts

Steps taken to get back glory of golden fibre

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

A rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town on Sunday to mark the National Jute Day-2022. photo: observer

The National Jute Day-2022 was observed on Sunday across the country with a call to make jute goods popular among the people.
This year's theme of the day is 'Golden country of olden fibre - Environmen- friendly Bangladesh'.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha and Bogura.
GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration and District Jute Office (DJO) under the Directorate General of Jute jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A rally was brought out from District Collectorate Office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets in the town.
Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman led the rally.
Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the conference room of the DC office in the town.
DC Oliur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Md Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.
Jute Development Officer Md Majedul Islam and jute cultivator Md Nawsha Mia, among others, also addressed the meeting.
Earlier, Md Mokbul Hossain Sarker, chief inspector of DJO, made a welcome speech and presented the overall activities by the DJO in the district elaborately.
Mobile courts led by executive magistrates are being conducted in the haats and bazaars of the district to ensure the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act 2010 and the Mandatory Jute Packaging Rule 2013, the inspector also said.
At present, as many as 285 types of jute products are being made in the country, he added.
The speakers, in their speech, said, jute will play a positive and significant role in the economic development of the country as well as protection of the environment if the multiple usage is ensured    properly.
DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various initiatives including modernisation of the state-owned jute mills, to bring back the glorious past of the jute sector.
The Mandatory Jute Packaging Act 2010 and the Mandatory Jute Packaging Rule 2013 are being implemented to increase the domestic demand for jute, said the DC, adding that the Jute Act-2017 has also been enacted for facilitating long-term development of jute sector, including cultivation of jute and protection of jute.
District level officials, jute cultivators, jute traders and invited persons including journalists took part in the programme.
BOGURA: To mark the day, the district administration and DJO jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A rally was brought out from Sat Matha in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading main streets in the town.
A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 11am.
Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while ADC Md Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.
General Secretary of District Awami League Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and District Jute Inspector Sohel Rana, among others, also spoke on the occasion.











