183-km embankment made haor people happy in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Mar 6: Newly renovated 183 kilometers long submersible embankment has made the farmers of the haor areas happy as their standing Boro paddy will be protected from the flash flood waters by the embankment.

The submergible embankment has been re-constructed in the down-stream areas under nine upazilas of the district so that the flash flood waters or on rush of hilly waters from the upstream could not enter into the Boro paddy fields in the haor areas.

Water Development Board (WDB), Netrakona office sources said the nine upazilas are Khaliajury, Mohanganj, Madan, Kalmakanda, Durgapur, Barhatta, Purbadhala, Atpara and Kendua.

The government sanctioned Taka 23.6 lakhs for renovating the embankment.

"The embankment has been reconstructed by the government to protect the hybrid and high yielding varieties of Boro paddy of the haor areas of the district from flash flood waters", executive engineer of the WDB Netrakona ML Saikat said.

Deputy director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Netrakona FM Mubarak Ali said farmers have cultivated hybrid and high yielding varieties of Boro paddy on a total of 40,760 hectares of land in the haor areas of the nine upazilas of the district which widely known as paddy surplus area of the country.

The Boro cultivators of the haor areas are happy now following renovation of the embankment as it will help them to harvest over 2.50 lakhs metric tonnes of Boro paddy without facing flash flood waters or on rush of hilly waters from the upstream, the DD added.

Talking to the BSS correspondent, people of all walks of life including farmers living in the downstream areas of the district expressed their gratitude to the government for renovating the 183 kilometers long embankment in the haor areas for protecting Boro crops from flash flood waters. -BSS





