Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:21 PM
Jadeja's all-round heroics help India crush Sri Lanka

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

MOHALI, MAR 6: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and bowl to lead India to a crushing innings-and-222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days of the first Test on Sunday.
In Virat Kohli's 100th Test and Rohit Sharma's first as captain, Jadeja hit an unbeaten 175 in India's 574-8 declared and then claimed a match tally of nine wickets with his left-arm spin in Mohali.
"This is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here, I always get positive vibes," Jadeja, 33, said afterwards. "I haven't done anything differently with my batting, just backing my instincts. I try to settle down and after that I play my shots. I try to keep it simple."
Jadeja, named player of the match, returned figures of 5-41 to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 174 in their first innings after the tourists resumed the day on 108-4.
Enforcing the follow-on, the hosts then dismissed Sri Lanka for 178 in the final session to lead the two-match series 1-0.
Niroshan Dickwella stood unbeaten on 51 when Ravichandran Ashwin got the final wicket of number 11 Lahiru Kumara, who was struggling with his hamstring injury, triggering wild celebrations.
Ashwin, who now has 436 scalps in 85 Tests, took four wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings and surpassed pace bowling great Kapil Dev's tally of 434 scalps.
He is now India's second highest wicket-taker behind spin legend Anil Kumble, who finished his career with 619 Test scalps.
Ashwin rattled the top-order with two wickets on either side of the lunch break as he sent back Lahiru Thirimanne for nought and Pathum Nissanka caught behind for six.
Pace bowler Mohammed Shami was rewarded for his consistency as he got skipper Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind for 27.    -AFP



