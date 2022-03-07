Sk Russel's fourth consecutive defeat as Baridhara wins

Coming from two goals behind, a low-budget team Uttar Baridhara outsmarted Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a 3-2 match in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday in Gopalganj.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Russel boys who celebrated their last ever win in the third round of the league against Saif Sporting Club. In reality, the big-budget team failed to do any good in the league so far, except the win against Saif SC.

The Russel boys began the league with a 1-1 tie against Mohammedan Sporting Club and repeated the result against Chittagong Abahani in the second round. After a win in the third round, they suffered four defeats in a row against Dhaka Abahani, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Bashundhara Kings and now against the small pry Uttar Baridhara.

Naturally, a question was raised by the fans about Sheikh Russel's performance in the league. Why a big-budget team like Sk Russel continued failing to do better is a question to be answered by the club management. If the problems are not solved soon the team may see serious consequences on the point table.

In the match on Sunday, Sk Russel went ahead in the 7th minute with a goal by Kyrgyz Republic defender Aizar Akmatov and doubled the lead with an 11-minute goal by Guinea-Bissau striker Esmal Ruti Tavares Cruz da Silva Gonalves.

But everything changed for the Russel boys a few minutes before the short whistle.

In the 39th minute, Uzbekistan defender Saiddoston Fozilov reduced one goal for Baridhara and local defender Sujon Biswas levelled the margin in the very next minute.

Sujon netted his second and the match deciding goal in the injury time of the match for Baridhara. From this point, Sheikh Russel had no option at all to recover.















