Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 March, 2022, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Sk Russel's fourth consecutive defeat as Baridhara wins

Published : Monday, 7 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Sports Reporter

Coming from two goals behind, a low-budget team Uttar Baridhara outsmarted Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in a 3-2 match in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday in Gopalganj.
It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Russel boys who celebrated their last ever win in the third round of the league against Saif Sporting Club. In reality, the big-budget team failed to do any good in the league so far, except the win against Saif SC.  
The Russel boys began the league with a 1-1 tie against Mohammedan Sporting Club and repeated the result against Chittagong Abahani in the second round. After a win in the third round, they suffered four defeats in a row against Dhaka Abahani, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Bashundhara Kings and now against the small pry Uttar Baridhara.
Naturally, a question was raised by the fans about Sheikh Russel's performance in the league. Why a big-budget team like Sk Russel continued failing to do better is a question to be answered by the club management. If the problems are not solved soon the team may see serious consequences on the point table.
In the match on Sunday, Sk Russel went ahead in the 7th minute with a goal by Kyrgyz Republic defender Aizar Akmatov and doubled the lead with an 11-minute goal by Guinea-Bissau striker Esmal Ruti Tavares Cruz da Silva Gonalves.
But everything changed for the Russel boys a few minutes before the short whistle.
In the 39th minute, Uzbekistan defender Saiddoston Fozilov reduced one goal for Baridhara and local defender Sujon Biswas levelled the margin in the very next minute.
Sujon netted his second and the match deciding goal in the injury time of the match for Baridhara. From this point, Sheikh Russel had no option at all to recover.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jadeja's all-round heroics help India crush Sri Lanka
Sk Russel's fourth consecutive defeat as Baridhara wins
Bangabandhu School Cricket tourney starts in Rajshahi
National hockey team leaves for Jakarta today
Independence Day Volleyball rolls today
Uttara FC-Fortis FC match ends goalless in BCL
Tigresses take on Whiteferns today
Solomon King secures Sheikh Jamal's fourth win in BPL


Latest News
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
Gavaskar: Shane Warne was not the greatest spinner
UK releases $100 mln more in aid for Ukraine
Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea
Over 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
PM releases postage stamp on historic March 7
Zelensky asks financial support, more sanctions on Russia
Child cancer patients forced to flee Ukraine to Poland
US officials claim Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine
Historic March 7 being observed
Most Read News
Ukraine capital digs in for battle
Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda Apr 26
8 more Covid deaths, 529 new cases reported in 24 hours
Shane Warne: Hurley pays tribute to 'beloved lionheart'
SC resumes in-person activities
NBR wants expansion of tax net
Bangladeshi killed in 'BSF shooting' along Kushtia border
BSMRAAU inks MoUs for collaboration on satellite, rocket technology
Moscow, Kyiv to hold third round of talks Monday
4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft